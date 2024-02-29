Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Matt Blunt Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 348,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $2,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

