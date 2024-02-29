Cormark Trims OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Target Price to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.93.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

