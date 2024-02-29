Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOL opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 761,592 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 718.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 430,969 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 117,751.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 336,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 157.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 184,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 57.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 461,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 168,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

