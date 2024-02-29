Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Corteva worth $61,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

