Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PPG traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $141.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

