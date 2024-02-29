Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,886 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $760,731.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.28.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.40. 1,826,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

