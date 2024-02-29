Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

LHX traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $211.92. 158,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

