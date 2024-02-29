Corton Capital Inc. Buys 2,168 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arko by 23.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 77.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arko by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth $156,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARKO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 200,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

