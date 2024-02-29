Corton Capital Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

