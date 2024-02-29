Corton Capital Inc. Grows Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

LAD stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,199. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.31. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

