Corton Capital Inc. Grows Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

