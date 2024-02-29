Corton Capital Inc. Has $344,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

SPT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,512. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

