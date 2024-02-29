Corton Capital Inc. Has $345,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 939,861 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $112.79. 58,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

