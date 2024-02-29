Corton Capital Inc. Has $370,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 5,487,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,554,653. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

