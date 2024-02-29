Corton Capital Inc. Has $378,000 Position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EVR Research LP grew its stake in WalkMe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of WalkMe stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 11,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $818.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of -0.09. WalkMe Ltd. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $11.44.

About WalkMe

(Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.