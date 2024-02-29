Corton Capital Inc. Has $385,000 Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after buying an additional 72,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 106,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.77. 32,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.21. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

