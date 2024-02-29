Corton Capital Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.54. 34,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,265. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.28.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDA. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

