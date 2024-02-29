Corton Capital Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTLE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Shares of VTLE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.96. 119,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,940. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.23.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

