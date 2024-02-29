Corton Capital Inc. Has $435,000 Stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $4,765,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the third quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $8,107,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTLE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Shares of VTLE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 119,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

