Corton Capital Inc. Has $449,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.75. 627,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -21.11%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.