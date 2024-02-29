Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $412,000 Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,892.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 178,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 169,614 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $298,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 53,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Celsius by 761.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $8.19 on Thursday, reaching $75.96. 10,211,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,731. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

