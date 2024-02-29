Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 12,411 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 132.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $24,007,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,613,000 after buying an additional 466,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 14.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,802,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 232,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arvinas by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 188,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 167,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,771. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile



Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.



