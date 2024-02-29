Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 1,560 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prothena by 363.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 442,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prothena by 213.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prothena by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 65,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,820. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.