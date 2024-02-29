Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 228 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

ROK stock traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $284.77. 175,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,893. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $7,022,866 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

