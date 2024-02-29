Corton Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 105.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,927,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 608,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,398. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

