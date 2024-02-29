Corton Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 156,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,736. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

