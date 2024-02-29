Corton Capital Inc. Sells 4,045 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after buying an additional 223,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.47. 1,282,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,817,725. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

