Corton Capital Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.83. 316,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,460. The company has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

