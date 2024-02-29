Corton Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

PCAR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.14. 263,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,856. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

