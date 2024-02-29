Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after buying an additional 1,407,164 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,746 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

