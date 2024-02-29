Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,601 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 177.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Euronav were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,843,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 50.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 848,897 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 387,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Euronav by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 115,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Price Performance

NYSE EURN opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Euronav

About Euronav

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.