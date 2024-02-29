Covestor Ltd Buys 1,303 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 43,433.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TTEC were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TTEC by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in TTEC by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 271,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. Barrington Research raised shares of TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $41.74.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

