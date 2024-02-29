Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $566.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $567.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

