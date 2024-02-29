Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 3,726.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vimeo during the third quarter worth $179,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vimeo by 25.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 242,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vimeo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,938,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 105,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vimeo by 1,377.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 173,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vimeo by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.99. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. Vimeo’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

