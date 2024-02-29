Covestor Ltd Lowers Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $1,019,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,206,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.63. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SITE

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.