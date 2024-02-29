Covestor Ltd Purchases 281 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 168.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,338,000 after buying an additional 409,717 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $5,046,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.28.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

