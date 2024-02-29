Covestor Ltd Reduces Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
