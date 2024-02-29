Covestor Ltd Sells 80,465 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,465 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

