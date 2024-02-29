Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.