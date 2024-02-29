Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 3.1%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.25 and last traded at $70.05. 99,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 525,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

