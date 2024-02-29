Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.50 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.48.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -11.30%.
Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
