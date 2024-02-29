Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.50 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -11.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

