Credo Technology Group (CRDO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ: CRDO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

2/13/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -96.39 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,538,946 shares of company stock valued at $50,846,672 in the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,248 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,508,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

