CRH (NYSE:CRH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CRH (NYSE:CRHGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. CRH has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.70.

Institutional Trading of CRH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $552,222,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in CRH by 66,922.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,702,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,211,000 after buying an additional 4,695,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $110,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

