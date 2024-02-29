Critical Analysis: UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $87.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than UniCredit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $26.50 billion 2.16 $6.80 billion N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners $2.79 billion 2.24 $562.15 million $7.18 11.33

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit 35.89% 14.67% 1.08% Pinnacle Financial Partners 20.17% 9.78% 1.18%

Summary

UniCredit beats Pinnacle Financial Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. It operates primarily in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, Eastern Europe, and Russia. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services. It offers equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans; secured and unsecured loans, such as installment and term, lines of credit, residential first mortgage, as well as home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also provides investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment services, such as personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. In addition, it offers insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

