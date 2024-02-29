Critical Contrast: WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ) vs. Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ – Get Free Report) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -48.69% N/A -9.59% Piedmont Office Realty Trust -8.38% -2.72% -1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WeWork and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Office Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of WeWork shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

WeWork has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WeWork and Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $3.25 billion 0.00 -$2.03 billion ($75.60) 0.00 Piedmont Office Realty Trust $577.76 million 1.29 -$48.39 million ($0.40) -15.09

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork. Piedmont Office Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WeWork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Piedmont Office Realty Trust beats WeWork on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also provides various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers WeWork All Access, a monthly subscription-based model that allows members to book workspaces, conference rooms, and private offices; WeWork On Demand, which enables users with pay-as-you-go access to book individual workspace or conference rooms at nearby WeWork locations; and WeWork Workplace, a turnkey workspace management solution for landlords, operators, and enterprises. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On November 6, 2023, WeWork Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year.

