Curtis C. Griffith Sells 50,000 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 50,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,344,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $26.02 on Thursday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.57.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 47.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

