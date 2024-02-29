Curtis C. Griffith Sells 50,000 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 50,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,344,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $26.02 on Thursday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.57.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 47.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

