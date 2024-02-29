CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

