CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
CV Sciences Company Profile
