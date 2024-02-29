CVS Health Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.4 %

CVS stock opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

