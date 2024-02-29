CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,449 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

