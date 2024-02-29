CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,567 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE REPX opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $426,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,214,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,510,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $426,006.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,510,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,198,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,838. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

